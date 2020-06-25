Moerewa School has closed until the end of the week as the hunt for 19-year-old David Mane continues.

After the school was put into lockdown by police yesterday, principal Maia Cooper informed parents that the school will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

"In light of recent events, and to minimise the risk of further trauma to our tamariki and staff, Moerewa School will be closing on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th June 2020," Cooper says on the school's Facebook page.

"Once I have been advised that matters have been resolved in our community, I will communicate to all whānau.

19-year-old David Mane is wanted by police wanted to arrest following a firearms incident on Saturday. Photo / Police

"In the meantime please look after each other and remember that these trying situations call for a 'whanau lens' to be applied. No matter what, we are all connected."

The school received positive feedback on social media about their precautionary steps.

Police had advised the school to go into temporary lockdown yesterday afternoon and closed the access streets to the building in search of wanted man Mane following a firearms incident on Saturday.

The lockdown was lifted after about 10 minutes.

The school was not available for further comment.

An armed offenders squad was assisting the search yesterday as police carried out two search warrants at properties in the area, and a further search in the afternoon.

Police are still working to locate the 19-year-old.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said there were several people within the Moerewa community who know where Mane is, and is urging them to help keep their community safe by coming forward.

"We do believe there are people who know his whereabouts and we urge them to do the right thing and contact police for the good of the Moerewa and wider Far North community," he said.

"That way we can resolve this is in the safest way possible for all involved – David, the community and our police staff."

Anyone with information about David Mane's whereabouts is urged to call police on 111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.