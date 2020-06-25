Robust health system

One of the recommendations of the recently released Health and Disability system review was the creation of a new Crown health entity to be called Health NZ.

This proposed new name is rather lacklustre and doesn't create the image of a strong, unified comprehensive nationwide health service such as Britain's well respected NHS (National Health Service).

For the public to have real confidence in this latest change to the health system, a more fitting name would be the New Zealand National Health Service, which would better reflect what its primary focus should be - a service for the people of New Zealand.

The NZ NHS should follow the lead of the UK NHS and include coverage of dental treatment and ambulance services, which is much-needed in this country and would help address the dire financial situation St John Ambulance service is now in.

Isaac Broome, Pukekohe.



Impunity

I read Hollie Mcintyre's story (NZ Herald June 24) with tears and frustration.

Once again, we have let somebody down, the doctor is not held accountable and ACC does absolutely nothing.

I have had breast cancer and received the same run-around. The doctor was reviewed and, even though the margin was poor, no bad outcome for the doctor and ACC, nothing. Doctors in New Zealand seem to work with impunity under ACC and get away with things that would never happen in similar countries around the world.

Carol Richardson, Bayswater.



Ineptitude

Peter Clapshaw (NZ Herald, June 24) raises some good points about the ineptitude of Auckland Council and Watercare.

At the height of the drought last summer, we were told there was no shortage of water.

In autumn this year, we were told there would be longer than normal dry periods, which is yet to occur, I guess.

With the ever-increasing building programmes in Auckland, we shall need a lot more water than now. The outlook is grim. Excuses won't do.

John Clements, Orewa.



Neighbourly cup

Some of us in the Waikato might consider Auckland's water woes to be of its own making, largely due to its water management being blundering buffoons with the only oversight being from a similarly afflicted bureaucracy.

But we also see Aucklanders as our brothers, cousins and friends, so it is up to us to actively help find a solution for our stricken neighbour.

It is, therefore, a cause for shame that our Waikato Regional Council hides behind its own petty bureaucracy to rub Auckland's nose in it; to stonewall Auckland's attempts at emergency water relief out of sheer spite masquerading as due process.

We love our rivalry, particularly on the rugby paddock but, when the chips are down, it's time to help, not hinder.

Our representatives on the Waikato Regional Council need to put aside their pettiness and take the initiative to find a way to make this happen. Now.

Roger Clarke, Te Awamutu.



Catch and release

Since last November I have been harvesting drinking water from glass water collectors.

I use roof water for non-drinking activities such as laundry.

I am surprised that my bill and water use has stayed the same except for once when I was charged a third of what the bill would usually be.

Has anyone seen a meter reader lately ?

Caroline Mabry, Glen Eden.



Arming police

Surely part of the discussion as to whether police should be armed should include an analysis of past incidents where police were threatened or shot at, and whether being armed would have protected them.

In the latest ghastly incident, it seems the police would not have had the chance to use firearms as it all happened so unexpectedly with absolutely no warning. Was that the case with other relevant incidents?

If it is shown that police would have been safer had they been armed, then there is a case for arming them.

However, we have to remember that police carrying guns ups the ante and could well put them at even more risk of being shot. Statistics from the USA certainly give evidence of that.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



Victorian example

The state of Victoria is hitting the pause button on its "opening up" timetable as they face a virus outbreak. Tighter restrictions are being considered. The NRL is transferring the Storm versus Warriors game to Sydney as a precaution.

Victoria's pause underlines the risk of opening up too soon. Repeated calls from the Opposition to open our borders so that business could reignite after lockdown restrictions and to allow international students back to placate the universities concerned about their profit margins were thankfully ignored by the Government.

Profit should never trump citizens' health.

The United States stands as an example, with some states prioritising profit and opening up too quickly. Many thousands of people have paid for such a policy with their lives.

The prospect of tightening restrictions in Victoria, reinforces that the "go hard" policy of our Government was the right course of action.

Diana Walford, Greenlane.



Compliance levels

I spent 25 years auditing the way individuals and organisations conform to standards, procedures and protocols that apply to their areas of activity.

Based on this experience I concluded that about a third of individuals will follow the rules to the best of their ability. About a third will be prepared to bend the rules if they become too inconvenient and the other third will chuck the rule book out of the window and do much as they please.

Any politician or official who believes that our national Covid-19 security can be based on individuals taking personal responsibility for voluntary compliance with the rules is living in Cloud Cuckoo Land.

Malcolm Bell, Forrest Hill.



Advertisement

Mystery guest

The urban legend of a homeless man helping himself to a free stay in a luxury hotel is not new, and was doing the rounds after the Christchurch quakes. It even inspired a novel, King Rich , by Joe Bennett.

To see Michael Woodhouse and his leader, Todd Muller, get duped by this obvious fiction, which has now been thoroughly investigated and disproven, reveals a level of gullibility and ignorance that surely makes them unfit to govern.

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.



Two ports

The Port of Tauranga has hit the headlines lately for its rise in share value. Over the last four years the port has increased its market value by several billions of dollars.

This is in stark contrast to the situation Auckland ratepayers find themselves in as owners of Ports of Auckland Limited (POAL). Over the same time period, POAL has spiralled downwards from paying minimal dividends, to paying dividends from borrowed money and, finally, no dividend at all. There is now little market value left in it for ratepayers. This massive difference in financial performance is real time confirmation of the recent Upper North Island Supply Chain report in which POAL was assessed as being no longer viable.

Indeed, a pie cart placed on the waterfront would have produced a better financial result for Auckland ratepayers.

Neal McCarthy, Auckland Central.



Airport journey

Regarding transport to the airport, I agree that a rail link to the airport from Papatoetoe is by far the best idea and much less expensive than light rail up Dominion Rd.

While we wait for this to be built, there is a very simple solution.

The train can be taken on either the Southern line or the Eastern line to Papatoetoe, and from there a regular bus service travels directly to both terminals, every 15 minutes. I use this service when I travel and it is very easy and efficient.

Maybe not many people know about this.

Elizabeth Hessell, St Heliers.



Short & sweet

On quarantine

This homeless man must be found at once - and offered a job as adviser to the Prime Minister. M. G. Millington, Kamo.

Despite best efforts, the system will never be foolproof. If nothing else, this has reminded us that we need to take this epidemic seriously as we have been in danger in thinking we were bulletproof. Reg Dempster, Albany.

There is nothing to say the National Party would have handled the quarantine situation any better or worse than the present Government. How easy it is to be wise and criticise in hindsight. Ben Arthur, Massey.

Probably an ideal time to make Stewart Island our new quarantine facility of New Zealand; that should knock them into shape. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On BLM

Advertisement

As a matter of interest, my christian name is Hamilton, will these activists demand I change it? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

If Afghan biscuits are to be renamed, then what of English tea ... or muffins? Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On rail

Thank God, NZ First has the brains to question light rail. I say, develop the existing rail system - don't waste money on a second rail system. Euan Macduff, Titirangi.

Another one bites the dust. Promises, promises and more promises is all we get from this part time Government. Pim Venecourt, Pāpāmoa.

On council

If Phil Goff cared for Auckland, he would cancel the SkyPath project, confine Auckland Council spending to essentials and solve the biggest single issue facing the city: water. Katherine Swift, Kohimarama.

