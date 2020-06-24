Police are investigating the death of a person who had earlier arrived at a Northland hospital suffering from injuries.

A spokesman confirmed that police received a report of someone turning up at Whangārei Hospital "with injuries" shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday.

"Sadly, this person has since passed away in hospital," he said.

"Police are making some initial inquiries into the matter."

No other details have been released about the incident or that of the victim, including their age or gender.

The nature of the victim's injuries are yet to be confirmed by authorities also.

The death is due to be referred to the Coroner.