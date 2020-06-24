Auckland Council has announced it is scrapping resource consent fees for the installation of rainwater tanks at residential properties.

The fee waiver comes in response to the severe water shortages the region is currently experiencing.

Other measures to incentivise residential rainwater collection are also being considered by the council, including removing the current consenting requirements for rain tanks in residential zones through a change to the Auckland Unitary Plan, and making water tanks a requirement for new developments.

Mayor Phil Goff says household rainwater tanks can play an important role in Auckland's overall water conservation, and the change is long overdue.

Advertisement

"It makes sense to capture the rainwater that falls on our roofs, ease the pressure of sudden downpours on our stormwater system and utilise the water for things like watering the garden and washing the car," he said.