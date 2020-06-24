A former worker at film company Weta Workshop has accused the organisation of terminating her contract after she complained of sexual harassment.

Layna Lazar, a 3D artist who worked on the show Power Rangers at the company's Wellington studio, posted online how a male worker touched her inappropriately on her rear during the work day and she was left in a "state of panic".

But when she complained to a male manager he allegedly responded by saying: "Are you sure you're not making nothing into something?"

She said she told another manager but decided not to take it to HR, and instead began wearing a long coat indoors to cover her legs and bottom.

Lazar said she was fired shortly after, and told it was because there was no work for her.

When she tried to raise the issue with an HR manager after her termination, the manager allegedly wrote that the company didn't need a reason to let her go, and it was legal to let people go "when and how they want" - because the work was contract work.

Her boyfriend, who also worked at Weta at the time, has publicly said he believes Lazar's account to be accurate.

Weta Workshop's general manager David Wilks said the company takes the issues raised "extremely seriously".

"For this reason we are engaging an independent reviewer to undertake an inquiry into the issues raised.

"Everyone who comes to work at Weta Workshop must feel safe. We aspire to have an environment that is diverse, inclusive and supportive, and one in which crew members can feel safe raising any concerns or issues," Wilks said.

Lazar's allegations seem to have been sparked by the public reckoning happening in the gaming sector - an industry that has strong ties and overlaps with movie culture.

Lazar is a gamer as well as a 3D modeller for films. She has not responded to an interview request.

The New York Times reported that as of yesterday, more than 70 people from the gaming industry had come forward with allegations of gender-based discrimination, harassment and sexual assault within the gaming community in the three days since initial allegations against one gamer were made public on Friday.

The gamers, mainly women, have been posting to social media sites like Twitter, and the gaming platform Twitch.

Their allegations have already resulted in public apologies from high-profile gamers; and the resignation of of the CEO of a prominent talent management company for streamers named Online Performers Group.

Streamers are competitive gamers who broadcast their gameplay on platforms like Twitch for payment.

The New York Times described the outpouring as gaming's second #metoo moment - but with a more positive reaction than after the 2014 reckoning known as "Gamergate", when women faced threats for critiquing the industry's male-dominated, sexist culture.

Lazar's allegations are also central to another live issue - coming the eve before a law that strives to give New Zealand film workers more protection was considered by Parliament.

Film industry workers are largely employed as individual contractors under the controversial "Hobbit law", meaning they are unable to collectively bargain and do not have the same rights as other workers in New Zealand.

The Hobbit law was passed under urgency after negotiations between the National-led Government and Warner Bros executives in 2010, after a threat to take the shooting of the films offshore.

Labour initially said it would repeal that law, but later decided to introduce a new law to allow film industry workers to collectively bargain from next year. Submissions on the proposed law are before the Education and Workforce Select Committee today.

Denise Roche, director of the actor's union Equity New Zealand, said the bill will mean that workers will be able to challenge their contracts being terminated, and their rights will be able to be enforced.

Denise Roche, director of the actor's union Equity New Zealand, said there were persistent stories of sexual harassment in the film industry. Photo / File

It will also give protection from bullying and harassment, and a dispute resolution system.

Roche, who took on the role six months ago, said when she first joined it felt like the film industry was a "wild west" in terms of a deregulated environment.

"There are very little protections for anybody," she said. "There's been some good work done in the wake of #MeToo by various groups but the stories we hear are that people are still too scared to speak out."