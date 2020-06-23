By RNZ

A New Zealand medical radiation technologist is being disciplined for sexually harassing a young female hospital cleaner.

Rejinold Victor Adolf faced multiple accusations of professional misconduct at a hearing in March.

He made an application for permanent name suppression but this has been dismissed.

The charges included behaving in an inappropriate and/or sexually inappropriate manner towards the cleaner who worked at the hospital by:

• Asking questions and making comments that made the cleaner uncomfortable;

• When the cleaner was cleaning in the room he had been sleeping in, asking the cleaner to give him a massage;

• Shutting the door to the room with the cleaner inside the room with him;

• Nudging the cleaner so she ended up sitting on the bed;

• Telling the cleaner to remove her jacket and lie down on the bed on her tummy so he could give her a massage;

• Barring the cleaner's attempts to leave the room;

• As she tried to leave, grabbing her, and/or pulling her into him and/or hugging her;

• Asking the cleaner for her phone number;

• Trying to kiss the cleaner on the forehead.

• He also faced charges that he raised his voice and/or yelled at the cleaner and told her to do her job and/or otherwise acted in an intimidating manner towards her, but these were dismissed.

Adolf has been censured, ordered to pay a $5000 fine and pay a contribution of $18,000 amounting to 30 per cent of the costs of and incidental to the hearing.

If he recommences practice in New Zealand, he is ordered to practice under various conditions.