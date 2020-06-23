Emergency services are at Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton after responding to reports of a person in the river.

A police media spokesperson said they received the reports of someone having difficulty in the river at 12.31pm.

The person has been rescued from the water and transferred to Waikato Hospital by ambulance in a moderate injuries.

Fairfield Bridge is closed and traffic is being diverted.

Advertisement

There are a number of police vehicles, a fire truck, police rescue boat and ambulance at the scene.