A woman killed in a two-car crash south of Auckland at the weekend has been named.

Sophia Renee Newton, of Papakura, has been identified by police as the victim to Saturday's crash in Waiau Pā. She was 33.

A police spokeswoman said: "[The] Police's deepest sympathies are with her family at this difficult time."

Two other people injured in the crash on Saturday are in a stable condition in hospital, police said this morning. They were both initially taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The collision happened on McKenzie Rd shortly after 8pm that night.

Authorities said at the time that three people were trapped in one of the vehicles and needed to be cut out by firefighters.

Fire crews from Waiau Pā, Papakura and Pukekohe were all called to the scene.