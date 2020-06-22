Southerners had to scrape the ice off their cars — and cows — after the coldest morning of the year yesterday.
The coldest spot in Otago and Southland was Wedderburn, which recorded -7.8degC, followed closely by Dunedin Airport at -6.5degC and Shotover Country at -4.9degC.
MetService meteorologist Lewis Serris said most of the South reached negative temperatures on Sunday night.
A lack of weather fronts moving through the South, combined with clear skies and the longest night of the year , meant temperatures plummeted.
"It was a bit of a recipe for cold temperatures."
Dunedin recorded its coldest night of the year so far, below the previous coldest on June 14.
"Central Otago has been on a run of cold temperatures over the past week so it's not new for them.
"In the Deep South it was especially cold — -3degC was average for most of Southland."
He said cold and frosty weather was set to continue, particularly if the sky remained largely cloud-free.
"No real weather systems mean it is set to remain cold, frosty and largely dry.
"This week looks very chilly — there will definitely be more frosts."
Grit trucks were out in force — 82 tonnes of grit was used yesterday, costing about $8700, alongside 6000 litres of calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) costing $3700.
Dunedin City Council transport delivery manager Josh von Pein said CMA was a low-corrosion, biodegradable alternative to road salt, used to reduce ice and snow from forming and bonding to the road, he said.
The council spent $102,500 each winter on patrolling, grit and CMA, he said.
So far this year it had gritted roads on 14 days and applied CMA on seven days.
A police spokeswoman said there were no frost-related crashes on roads yesterday morning.