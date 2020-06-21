A fundraiser for the NZ Police Association after an officer was killed has tipped $26,000.

Meanwhile, the association has also shared its bank account details for people to donate money into which will be forwarded onto families of the two officers involved in the incident in the Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday.

Constable Matthew Hunt, 28, was gunned down, another officer was seriously injured and a member of the public run over after an alleged shooting in Massey on Friday.

The injured officer is recovering from gunshot injuries in hospital.

A man has since been charged with Hunt's murder after being arrested at 12.20pm on Friday - less than two hours after the shooting.

A woman is also in custody in relation to the incident.

On the givealittle page, Sergei Turnbull, who said he had been in contact with association, said all monies raised would go into their BNZ bank account.

"These generous donations will be directly debited to the BNZ account of the NZPA once the fundraiser has been completed.

"The donations will be going towards the families of those affected by this terrible terrible incident."

As of 9am today, $26,340 had been raised.

The association wrote on its Facebook page that Constable Hunt started with police as a member of Wing 312 on October 30, 2017.

"He spent the majority of his career working frontline at Orewa and Helensville Stations before recently moving to work in our Waitematā Road Policing Team based at Harbour Bridge Station," it wrote.

He was into his second week with the road policing team when the shooting happened.

If you would like to make a donation to the family of Constable Matthew Hunt, killed in the line of duty on Friday June... Posted by NZ Police Association on Friday, 19 June 2020

Hundreds of police officers, well-wishers and family members gathered to perform a karakia at the scene on Reynella Drive, Massey, where Constable Matthew Hunt was shot. Photo / Alex Burton

Speaking through tears yesterday, Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan told media how the surviving officer had "mixed feelings" about surviving the shooting and was "grateful to be alive".

He would not be returning to duty immediately.

He had only recently started working with Hunt, Hassan said.

She described Hunt as an "outstanding police officer".

"He was killed serving his country. There is no higher price."

Hunt had always dreamed of being a cop.

"This was his dream job. It took him a while to get into the police but he was living his dream," Hassan said.