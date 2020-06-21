Auckland Mayor Phil Goff wants the Government to fast-track Auckland's application to take more water from the Waikato River.

He will ask MPs at a select committee today to add the water application to a list of 11 other projects being fast-tracked by special legislation to override the Resource Management Act to speed up the post-Covid recovery.

The other projects include the Auckland Harbour Bridge cycleway, housing projects in Auckland and Queenstown, upgrading Britomart Station for the city rail link, electrifying the rail line from Papakura to Pukekohe, a water storage plant at Kaikohe and Papakāinga housing across six sites.

Auckland Council applied to the Waikato Regional Council in 2013 to take an extra 200 megalitres of water to cater to increasing population demands in Auckland.

"However, after seven years of waiting, deficiencies in the legislation mean the application is still 106th in the queue to be considered," Goff said.

"Auckland is experiencing a one-in-200 year drought event. If insufficient rain falls through winter and spring, by summer, severe water restrictions could be needed affecting people and businesses.

"Our economist estimates up to 14,000 jobs could be affected by limitations on water use. We can't afford that sort of disruption as we recover from the economic effects of Covid-19. This will have a negative impact not only Auckland, but regionally and across the country.

"That is why I am urging the select committee and Parliament to ensure that the consent applied for seven years ago is included in the Bill, rather than possibly waiting another decade to be heard.

"While measures are being taken to reduce water demand and use every possible source of water supply, the Waikato River is likely to offer the best and fastest way to tackle the potential crisis caused by the drought.

"Watercare is confident that the additional take from the river will have minimal effects on the water flow and not cause environmental damage. Auckland Council and Watercare also accept that if we draw more water from the river, we need to contribute more to restore the river and the quality of its water."