The remainder of the working week is set to stay chilly, and some regions are forecast to drop to icy lows that barely scrape above freezing.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker told the Herald the temperatures were not out of the ordinary range for spring but would feel noticeably cold.

One of the coldest main centres will be Christchurch, which is forecast to drop to 2C tonight.

Other regions staying within single digits include Twizel, which will have a low of 0C, Timaru 2C and Queenstown 4C.

“We’ve had northwesterlies over the North Island, and we got this big southwest push that came up over the South Island and essentially kind of muscled all of that warmer air from the northwest out,” Bakker said.