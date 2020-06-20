A person has died and two others are seriously injured after a two-car crash in South Auckland last night.

Police this morning confirmed the death following the crash that had three people trapped in their cars.

"Police can now confirm a person died following yesterday's two-vehicle collision on McKenzie Road," a police spokeswoman said.

"Two other people were reported to be in a serious condition and were taken to hospital."

She said police investigation into the collision was ongoing.

The crash happened just after 8pm on Saturday, and fire fighters used cutting equipment to free those trapped in one of the vehicles.

Fire engines from Waiau Pa, Papakura and Pukekohe along with police and St John Ambulance attended to the incident.