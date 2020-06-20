Firefighters are using cutting equipment to free three people trapped in a serious car crash in South Auckland tonight.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said there was a two-car crash at McKenzie Rd at Waiau Pa, southwest of Papakura, just after 8pm.

Two people are out of one vehicle and three people remain trapped in a serious condition in a second vehicle.

Fire engines from Waiau Pa, Papakura and Pukekohe are the scene, along with police and St John Ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said diversions are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.