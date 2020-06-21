EDITORIAL

Our coronavirus reality check last week is a timely wake-up call as we move towards wider re-opening.

Clear, easy-to-follow rules, that are adhered to and closely monitored, will be crucial to a successful transtasman travel bubble.

There cannot be any complacency or missteps once our border controls are eased. The risks need be managed as well as possible. There is time to ensure entry processes are running smoothly before the next big step.

Fortunately, in terms of new coronavirus infections, we have so far avoided much damage after the case of two sisters from Britain revealed that the isolation and testing systems had not been working properly.

There have been seven new confirmed cases, including the pair, all linked to border entry since a run of 24 days without any.

ICYMI: Read POLITICO's country-by-country travel restrictions guide https://t.co/PEGG2K9Mtj — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 16, 2020

It is not as though other countries which have largely subdued Covid-19 have avoided hiccups either.

China has battled a spike in Beijing. South Korea had to hose down a virus flare-up centred around nightclubs. Germany has hundreds of new cases linked to abattoirs. Australia's outbreak is at a low level, but it is still experiencing new infections and has more than 400 active cases.

Advertisement

As we held crowded Super Rugby Aotearoa matches for a second weekend, the United States debated the wisdom of President Donald Trump holding an indoor political rally in Oklahoma yesterday, which is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the US gained 32,000 new cases – the most in a day since May 1. The states of most concern are Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

In science, we'd call this replicating an experiment pic.twitter.com/nmpV6soPA8 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 19, 2020

What the saga of the two travellers from Britain and other such stories tell us is that the public's trust is easily shaken. Quick action to arrest a slide is then essential. The Prime Minister appears to understand that.

Basic and obvious competence is the secret sauce any government and ministry need to maintain trust.

Incidents that appear to be at odds with what people believed was happening can cast doubt on the bigger picture. People reassess their impressions with fresh information.

A long series of blunders can seriously erode confidence in leadership. The drifting poll data for Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are current examples of that.

“It really does feel like the U.S. has given up.” -European scientist.https://t.co/A910VQq7mX pic.twitter.com/xl8BuqqJ2n — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 19, 2020

Even with the severe problems that Europe has had, a graphic on social media comparing the EU's coronavirus curve with that of America's shows how much worse management of the US outbreak has been.

They had nearly identical case rates going up the mountain. But while EU countries have climbed back down again, the US is snowed under and lost near the summit.

The fact remains that we have done extremely well in gaining control of our own outbreak. Watching sports from the stands is a distant dream for most countries. We can go about life, using basic hygiene precautions, without the fear of widespread community spread.

Advertisement

But when we travel again, our awareness of risk will have to be upgraded. And the public will have to feel confident the authorities know what they are doing.

Mask-wearing and temperature-checking will frequently be required overseas. We will once again have to be aware of social distancing when indoors.

Documentation showing an up-to-date negative Covid-19 test could become normal for boarding planes. More testing may be required on landing.

New Zealand and Australia have time to study the experience and processes of European countries where travel is now under way.

And time to show we have got it right here.

‌