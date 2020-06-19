One person will appear in court this morning charged over the death of a West Auckland police officer.

And it is understood police are still looking for a woman, 30, in relation to the incident.

Court documents seen by the Herald reveal that a South Auckland concrete worker has been charged with murdering Constable Matthew Hunt in Massey yesterday.

He is also charged with dangerous driving injuring a member of the public.

There is no detail about charges relating to the injured officer at this stage.

This morning's hearing will be before Justice of the Peace Gerald Rowan. It is expected to be short and the alleged offenders are likely to be remanded in custody until their next appearance, which will take place in the High Court at Auckland later this month.

The accused will appear via audio visual link, not in person.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the courts have been operating mainly remotely.

The Waitakere Distrcit Court is continuing that process at the moment.