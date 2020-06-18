The capital is facing another day of road closures, slips and flooding as rain continues to drench the city for the fifth day straight.

Road crews are working to shift a large slip that's closed the road between Miramar Cutting and Shelly Bay military base.

Shelly Bay Road block this morning. Photo / Katie Harris

Wellington City Council engineer Yogesh Modi said contractors would be arriving with a digger to help shift the large boulders.

"Hopefully we'll be clear by lunchtime, so between 12 and 1 o'clock today."

He said the continuous rain had saturated the bank where the slip occurred, which made it softer and looser.

"We're going to be monitoring the Wellington roads and banks, because there's lots of rain coming down so we have to monitor the sites to make sure we keep them safe."

Other smaller slips have come down in Thorndon and Newtown, and the Naenae train station subway is flooded.

The Chocolate Fish cafe is located on Shelly Bay Rd, and manager David is hoping the road is cleared as soon as possible, so customers can get through.

"At the moment we've cancelled a couple of staff, and we're still debating whether we should cancel some more because we don't know when they'll open it."

When the Herald visited the cafe at around 10am, there had only been one customer all morning.

"A couple of people have been texting me trying to get through, but they won't go the long way because it'll take ages."

Surface flooding at the road block in Shelly Bay at 10 this morning. Photo / Katie

The City Council have asked commuters to take extra care as there are reports of surface flooding in low lying areas including parts of Lambton Quay.

Surface flooding on Lambton Quay. Photo / Katie Harris

Yesterday MetService severe weather forecaster Mads Naeraa-Spiers told the Herald there was lots of unstable land in Wellington, being hilly.

"It's been raining pretty much since Monday, so the ground is soggy and there will be slips."

MetService has now lifted the heavy rain warning that was in place yesterday, but it's still looking like a wet weekend ahead for Capital residents.