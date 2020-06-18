A Tokoroa man has pleaded guilty to murdering another man with a chainsaw bar.

Wireless Ford was 29 when he struck and killed 48-year-old Korekore Tiaumaro Putai with the bar on August 22 last year.

A chainsaw bar is the blade that holds the chain on the machine.

Ford appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning to enter his plea, via audio-visual link.

Justice Edwin Wylie entered a conviction and issued a first strike warning under the three strikes law for Ford's serious offending.

Ford remained silent and kept his head held high throughout the hearing.

The public gallery was empty.

Ford had initially pleaded not guilty to murder in September last year. He also faces two charges of assaulting a female, Solomae Shivaughn Winikerei, including punching her in the side of the head.

Winikerei was Putai's partner.

Ford's not guilty pleas for those charges remain.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced for murder on August 27, in the High Court at Rotorua.

His other two charges will be reviewed in the Rotorua District Court on July 17.

Police found Putai's body on August 22 after being called to a serious assault at a house at 2pm.

A scene guard was in place that night.

NZME requested the police summary of facts, in the High Court this morning.

Justice Wylie will decide this afternoon whether to release the document.