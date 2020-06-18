A 7.4 earthquake has struck off the east coast of New Zealand early today and has been widely felt by thousands.

Despite initial fears of a tsunami after the quake at 12.50am - and social media reports that some residents had moved to higher ground in some areas - officials later said there was no threat.

The earthquake, 710km northeast of Gisborne and 33km deep, was listed as "weak' by GeoNet NZ but was felt across much of the east coast including Hawke's Bay this morning.

More than 8900 people - including residents in Napier, Hastings, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and Wellington - registered feeling the quake at 12.50am.

Advertisement

Herald readers across New Zealand - including Auckland, Coromandel and Christchurch -also reported feeling it.

"Our house was jolted pretty darned hard," said one Twitter user.

"Slow and rolling, not violent shaking," said another.

The Civil Defence national emergency management agency issued an advisory shortly after to say it was reviewing any tsunami threat and advised residents in coastal areas to monitor media for updates, stay out of the water and stay off beaches, and not to go sightseeing.

At 1.45am, it issued a statement saying: "Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will affect New Zealand."

However, it said: "New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

New Zealand coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020



International media had initially reported a tsunami alert had been issued as part of the UNESCO/IOC Pacific Tsunami warning and mitigation system which said: "Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre."

However, the alert was quickly downgraded.

Advertisement

Gee that was quite a decent shake #eqnz here in Gisborne this morning. Hope everyone is ok out there. — Tairāwhiti Museum (@Tairawhiti_muse) June 18, 2020

The Friday morning rattle follows a strong quake which struck the eastern Bay of Plenty this week.

The 5.1 magnitude quake was 10 kilometres south-west of Te Kaha, at a depth of 28 kilometres, about 5.30am on Tuesday.

The location of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake, indicated top right off Gisborne's coast.

It was the first of four quakes reported south-west of Te Kaha on Tuesday, ranging from 2.9 to 5.1 in magnitude.

There is no risk of tsunami from the earthquake.

The majority of those who felt Tuesday's quake said it was a "light" shake, while almost 300 people described it as moderate.

Dozens of people - up to 32 - however, said it was a strong shake, while one called it "extreme".

READ MORE:

• Earthquake: Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes Milford

• Wellington, Central North Island earthquake: 5.8 magnitude quake near Levin shakes North Island

• Explained: What's been causing this week's New Zealand earthquakes?

• Wellington, Central North Island 5.8 magnitude earthquake had no known links to major fault lines