Police have confirmed the body of a woman found at a rural property in Whangārei last week is that of missing mother Bridget Simmonds.

On Monday, a post mortem was carried out and the formal identification process has since been completed.

Simmonds, who was 42 at the time, was last seen at Countdown on February 23, 2019, and was reported missing on March 6, 2019, after all communication with her family stopped.

Police converged on a rural property in Parakao 40km west of Whangārei last week after new information came to light which caused investigators to believe foul play was involved in the disappearance of the mother of two.

Police said in a statement today they had been in contact with the family and were offering them any support they need.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said the investigation continued and police were still working to establish what exactly happened to Simmonds.

They were aware there were a number of individuals that know the circumstances around Bridget's death and hold information that could be vital to the investigation.

Police were called out to a rural property in Northland in their search for Bridget Simmonds.

"We urge these people to do the right thing and contact Police," Clayton said.

Simmonds' mother told the Northern Advocate last week that her daughter's disappearance was hard for all the family and it was like living a recurring nightmare.

"I hope police can get some answers because for me this is constant. It's like you are living it over and over every day and there's no end to it. It would be a relief to find her so this can come to an end and we can move forward."

A 57-year-old man has been charged with assault. No further charges have been laid, but further charges are likely, police said.

Anyone with information is being urged by police to call the investigation team on 09 430 4555. All calls would be treated in confidence.