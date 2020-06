Emergency services are at a serious motorcycle crash in the Far North.

Police were called to Awaroa Rd, in Broadwood, southwest of Kaitaia, shortly after 3.30pm today.

Only one person was understood to have been involved in the crash, but a police spokesman was unable to comment further.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a helicopter and two ambulances were sent to the crash.

She referred further queries to police.