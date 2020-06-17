Drought mismanaged

It's more accurate to describe Auckland's water crisis as the worst managed drought in a hundred years than to describe the drought as the worst in a hundred years.
The 1994 crisis took storage

Please explain

Anxious travels

Focus forward

Tears for the children

Facility closures

Clark's courage

Internecine buck-passing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Accepting mistakes

Short & sweets

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.