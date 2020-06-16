Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has admitted health officials' protocols failed to meet expectations after two new Covid-19 cases were revealed today.

In a Facebook Live post this evening, she said standards had not been met.

"This case is clear - our expectations ... have not been met in this instance," she said.

"The two cases that came in from overseas that were announced today were not announced under the circumstances that we would have expected at out border."

Two women who flew to New Zealand from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 today, ending the country's 24-day run of no new cases.

They were granted compassionate leave from self-isolation - despite not being tested - and were allowed to drive to the capital.

One of the women had mild symptoms after arriving in Auckland, but it was put down to a pre-existing condition so the women were placed in managed isolation rather than quarantine at an Auckland hotel.

Ardern acknowledged that the two women should not have been granted compassionate leave.

"That is something that we have taken incredibly seriously."

Ardern said the Government had now halted the compassionate leave scheme for those in self-isolation or quarantine to attend an event such as a funeral.

"Ultimately, after taking a look at what has happened here there is already an expectation that no one leaves quarantine until they have completed their two weeks [isolation] and have been tested," she said.

"Of course that was our expectation already, so that is where there is a failure in this case."

She reassured Kiwis that those who have been given economic exemption to come into New Zealand have not been exempted from the 14-day managed isolation period.

Speaking about those who have previously been given exemptions to see loved ones who were dying, she said no one has been treated as if they were safe.

"There have been circumstances where there has been very tight protocols worked in to allow people to see a dying relative."

Herald readers have also shared their frustration at the failures.

Karl Cameron labelled the two cases a "cock up of the highest order".

"To put a country at risk in this manner by crappy process is absolutely inexcusable.

"And Jacinda .... for all the good work seemingly done, this is slack .... truly slack, and unforgiving, to put 5 million people at risk and a glowing example to the world on how to contain and eliminate the virus? To have this country's position at serious, serious risk by disgusting slack process is unforgivable."

Anthony Mercer wrote that New Zealanders had good reason to be concerned at the "avoidable lapses in quarantine restrictions."

"These recent instances of inadequate policing of potential virus-carriers make a mockery of the Government's promises to protect New Zealanders following our attainment of level 1 on the Covid restriction table.

"There arises a singular risk of undoing the good work that the country has done during the costly and inconvenient eight-week lockdown were a new outbreak of Covid-19 to eventuate and be sheeted home to the inadequate quarantining of arriving passengers.

"Hitherto virus–free New Zealanders would be rightly outraged at such an event and the PM would be highly embarrassed to say the least."

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said earlier the two women's conditions might have been picked up if the daily health check in managed isolation had been done properly, including asking them about every individual Covid-19 symptom.

"My understanding is the person who had the symptoms was asked, 'Are you okay?' ... The

protocol is to go through each individual symptom.

The women arrived in New Zealand on June 7 and applied for a dispensation on Friday June 12.

The application for leave was expedited because of the sudden death of their parent later that day, Bloomfield said, and they were allowed to leave for Wellington the next day without being tested.

The women, in their 30 and 40s, arrived on a flight from the UK via Doha and Brisbane.

Bloomfield wasn't nervous that there would be a sudden outbreak because the close contacts - including people at the Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland where they stayed and on the Brisbane flight - were all being traced.

The pair were currently in quarantine in a Wellington hotel.