By RNZ
The Labour Party has unveiled its full list of candidates for the election and it includes one of the key voices advising the government during the Covid-19 crisis.
Infectious diseases specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall is ranked 18th - well above many of the party's sitting MPs - meaning she is almost certain to make into Parliament after September's election.
Verrall was vocal in her criticism of the Government's contact tracing programme before being brought in by the Ministry of Health to review its work. Later, she said the contact tracing system had improved.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was no conflict of interest.
Labour Party president Claire Szabo told Morning Report all the work Verrall had done independently of the government was "neutral" and that her candidate application was put in after that.
"We looked at 103 nominations for the Labour Party over the weekend including one from Dr Ayesha Verrall. We were very pleased to have a nomination from somebody who is a very highly acclaimed infectious diseases specialist when we're going into a period in our government where we need to deeply understand that and have that expertise."
She said she was confident the prime minister would put together a Cabinet "using people that she has and their expertise and the new people that come into Parliament, and it will be a great line-up".
As for the top 20 - including six women and four Māori - she said: "Parliament should look like New Zealand".
Verrall was ranked just one spot below the Health Minister David Clark - who went from ninth to 17th and narrowly escaped being sacked for breaking lockdown rules under alert level 4.
Szabo said the list was about the new people who would come into Parliament but not a shuffle of Cabinet.
Neither Szabo nor Ardern would say if Verrall would become the next health minister.
"I'm determined to use my skills and experience in health to make sure New Zealanders get the best healthcare that they deserve in any capacity I can," Verrall said yesterday.
Labour's list for the 2020 general election:
1. Jacinda Ardern
2. Kelvin Davis
3. Grant Robertson
4. Phil Twyford
5. Megan Woods
6. Chris Hipkins
7. Andrew Little
8. Carmel Sepuloni
9. David Parker
10. Nanaia Mahuta
11. Trevor Mallard
12. Stuart Nash
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14. Jenny Salesa
15. Damien O'Connor
16. Kris Faafoi
17. David Clark
18. Ayesha Verrall
19. Peeni Henare
20. Willie Jackson
21. Aupito William Sio
22. Poto Williams
23. Vanushi Walters
24. Michael Wood
25. Adrian Rurawhe
26. Raymond Huo
27. Kiri Allan
28. Kieran McAnulty
29. Louisa Wall
30. Meka Whaitiri
31. Rino Tirikatene
32. Camilla Belich
33. Priyanca Radhakrishnan
34. Jan Tinetti
35. Deborah Russell
36. Marja Lubeck
37. Angie Warren-Clark
38. Willow-Jean Prime
39. Tamati Coffey
40. Naisi Chen
41. Jo Luxton
42. Jamie Strange
43. Liz Craig
44. Ibrahim Omer
45. Duncan Webb
46. Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
47. Ginny Andersen
48. Rachel Brooking
49. Paul Eagle
50. Helen White
51. Barbara Edmonds
52. Angela Roberts
53. Shanan Halbert
54. Neru Leavasa
55. Tracey McLellan
56. Lemauga Lydia Sosene
57. Steph Lewis
58. Dan Rosewarne
59. Rachel Boyack
60. Arena Williams
61. Ingrid Leary
62. Soraya Peke-Mason
63. Lotu Fuli
64. Sarah Pallett
65. Gaurav Sharma
66. Emily Henderson
67. Terisa Ngobi
68. Kurt Taogaga
69. Kerrin Leoni
70. Reuben Davidson
71. Zahra Hussaini
72. Janet Holborow
73. Romy Udanga
74. Ala' Al-Bustanji
75. Glen Bennett
76. Monina Hernandez
77. Claire Mahon
78. Jon Mitchell
79. Nathaniel Blomfield
80. Nerissa Henry
81. Mathew Flight
82. Shirin Brown
83. Liam Wairepo
84. Georgie Dansey
- RNZ