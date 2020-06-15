Police investigating an attack on students at a South Auckland high school say it is "incredibly fortunate" no one died in the incident.

Officers were called to De La Salle College just before 4.30pm on Friday after a large group from another Auckland secondary school attacked students coming out of the school gates.

In the latest update from authorities, Counties Manukau Police area commander Matt Srhoj said it was lucky they were not dealing with fatalities.

"Police are disappointed in the violence displayed in this disorder and it is incredibly fortunate that we are not dealing with fatal injuries here," he said.

Teenager stabbed recovering well

The teenager from De La Salle who was stabbed in the stomach is said to be recovering well from his injuries, the statement said.

Officers investigating the incident said they had found and examined a vehicle thought to be connected to Friday's incident.

The are also calling for any video footage of the attack that may help Police piece together what happened and identify those responsible.

CCTV security footage in the area is also being carefully analysed.

More officers will also be out an about in the area over the coming days, as a result of the incident.

"Police will be liaising with De La Salle College on an ongoing basis regarding this incident," Srhoj said.

"We are taking this matter seriously and there will be an increased police presence in the surrounding areas this afternoon."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Counties Manukau Police Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111