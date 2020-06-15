Infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall, who was a go-to voice during Covid-19 pandemic, has been giving a prominent spot on Labour's list.

Verrall has been placed at number 18, which means she is very likely to be an MP after September's election.

The Labour Party this afternoon revealed its list for the election – its lineup of which candidates would make it into Parliament if they don't win their electorate.

As expected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is number 1, followed by Kelvin Davis then Grant Robertson – all three are electorate MPs expected to win their seats.

The highest-ranking MP without an electorate is Andrew Little – he has been placed at number seven.

Phil Twyford has been moved up a place, and is at number four – he was number five before the 2017 election.

Labour Party president Claire Szabó said the list shows Labour has harnessed the broadest range of New Zealand with the right skills as the country rebuilds and recovers from Covid-19.

"Our list boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including health, law and business to help us rebuild in the years to come."

She said September's election will be the "most important election for a generation" as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Although at number 18 on the list, Verrall is effectively at number five, given the 13 candidates ahead of her will most likely win their seats.

According to Labour's profile of her: "Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government's contact tracing programme to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19."

She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital, the profile said.

Other new candidates include human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich and director of a business consultancy firm Naisi Chen.