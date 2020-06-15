Key Points:

You say:

If we are to ascribe 21st century morality to past misdeeds, then it is time we had a robust, mature discussion regarding slavery in Aotearoa/New Zealand. While there is little recorded history on New Zealand slavery, there is good evidence that it occurred up to and including the Land Wars of the mid-19th century. The evidence indicates that while most New Zealand slaves were Māori, there were occasional instances of Pakeha slaves such as army deserter Kimble Bent. Also linked to slavery was the near extermination of the Moriori people on the Chatham Islands.



There would appear to be a strong case for the inclusion of New Zealand slavery in the history curriculum of secondary schools. This needs to cover who were the slavers, who were the slaves, why and how these slaves were taken and what was their respective fates. Like many countries we have some dark secrets in our past and slavery is one of the most insidious crimes that can be perpetrated against a nation's citizens.

Murray Dear, Hamilton



How far do we go?

Regarding the removal of statues, and monuments to past history, just how far do we go?

Remember the abhorrence we expressed towards Isis and it's desecration and destruction of monuments that did not accord with its views along with its enslavement of others.

How should we now view the cradles of civilisation be they Mesopotamia, Egypt, Indus Valley, China, Greeks and Romans where - a fact of life - they were all sustained by slavery. We revere the ancient Greeks and their philosophers and the birth of democracy. One of the greats was Aristotle one who extolled the natural virtues of slavery. Do we now destroy all that associated with these ancient civilisations?

Then we come to the European colonisers, who specifically set out to claim possession of other people's property and in the process generally enslave the peoples. Predominant among them was of course that Great British Empire.

We might even consider New Zealand's part in Blackbirding, the slave trade involving Pacific Islanders transported to Queensland, South America and other places. Last but not least our own Māori society with a history that involved conquest over others, taking of hostages to become slaves or be enjoyed by other means. Is it not inevitable these events and victories are celebrated in local place names and recorded in oral history and carvings. Do we now obliterate all uncomfortable connections?

Advertisement

We cannot change the past nor must we forget that past but learn from it and set out to enhance the future for all of us .

John Simons, Ōrewa



Importing overseas injustices

Winston Peters is right, protesters trying to import overseas cases of injustice into New Zealand over something that happened centuries ago are not living in the real world.

There is not a people or race on earth who at some time in the distant past that have not been conquered or ill-treated by some other race.

There is not a damned thing we can do to alter what happened back then nor make amends by making continual cash handouts to the supposed wronged. Otherwise, where would it end? Māori are no exception and did practice genocide against the original people who were here. I personally found an article in a 1917 paper showing skeletons of a northern people who were wiped out by the Māori and seeing as they were not their "people" they left the bodies to lie and rot where they were killed. The Chatham Islanders are an example but is now hushed up and denied. Ten of Captain Cook's crew were killed and eaten.

Shall I go on as there is more? But what is the point as no Māori alive today had anything to do with it so why put the guilt on them?

These present-day protestors are threatening to use terror tactics to erase our past and quite frankly if the Government gives into mob rule, then democracy will be dead in this country.

A. J. MacKenzie, Rotorua 3015.

To the statue smashers/iconoclasts and your new puritanism. There is talk of getting rid of statues or memorials of people like Jefferson or Washington. To erase people for their views that they held 100, 200 or 300 years ago is an error. You will not go back in history and find people compliant with all the norms of today.

Advertisement

Note, St Paul did not oppose slavery, neither did Muhammad. History will be wiped out completely. We are a mixed bag - all the main religions recognise this. My problem with all this wokeness is that there is no element of forgiveness contained within this ideology. If you look at a great stack of scientists would their views perfectly be in alignment with our current sensibilities?

An uncomfortable truth is that our history is built on the backs of flawed characters (Is this true for all of us?). We are learning, going backwards, sometimes making mistakes, we are human. Islam recognises that Christianity recognises that. This current ideology is missing two important ingredients forgiveness and sacrifice. A quote from George Orwell is apt in this current hysteria we find ourselves in. "Every book has been rewritten every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed every date has been altered and that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has been stopped." 1984.

John O'Brien



Critical approach

Saturday's Herald was a good read with numerous interesting articles. I particularly appreciated the constructive piece about our economy and the effects of the wage subsidy. Kirk Hope, Business NZ CEO, made very valid and positive points. Then Simon Wilson presented a brilliant summary of options available post-Covid in his piece entitled 'What's the big idea?' Topical and right on the button.

A pity then that Fran O'Sullivan has still not seen the light and retains her biased and unfairly critical approach seemingly more intent on political mischief making than useful contribution.

Bill Mathews, Auckland

,

Calm debate needed on #blacklivesmatter

Black Lives Matter and destruction of history is mainly fuelled by the younger generations who have never been taught any NZ history, (good, bad or ugly) and are obtaining much misinformation via online. There is no doubt that racism is alive and well in NZ but violence and destruction is only going to worsen the situation and split communities further apart. While we cannot change history, what is needed is calm debate listening to all points of view, and education making everyone think more about unconscious racial bias and stop talking past each other.

Marie Kaire, Ngararatunua



Speaking out for the vulnerable

At the risk of offending some people, I feel I need to speak out for the vulnerable, for those who don't have a voice.

On May 25, in Minneapolis, George Floyd died while being apprehended by police. The media coverage throughout the world was immense, there were riots, looting, and protest marches throughout the world, including New Zealand.

In 1999, 4-year-old James Whakaruru was killed. He was beaten so badly that the only part of his small body that was not bruised were the soles of his feet.

In 2007, 3-year-old Nia Glassie was subject to extensive physical abuse for weeks, possibly even months, before being admitted to hospital and dying of brain injuries.

In 2016, Moko Rangitoheriri was bashed to death, he was 3 years old. A post-mortem examination was carried out and established that the Tokoroa toddler died as a result of "multiple blunt force traumas".

New Zealand has one of the worst records of child abuse in the "developed world", There are 14,000 substantiated findings of child abuse every year. Police respond to a domestic call-out every seven minutes. A child is killed every five weeks, putting us high on the list of world's worst offenders.



Very little media coverage, no riots, no looting, no protest marches throughout the world, or New Zealand. No prominent, politicians, celebrities, actors, singers, sportspeople etc speaking out about these killings!

Sometimes even family members close ranks and refuse to cooperate with police!

Who, in the words of Simon and Garfunkel, is going to disturb the silence?

"And no one dare, disturb the sound of silence, silence like a cancer grows!"



Evidently their little lives don't matter?

Glen Hunt, Whakatane



Reliable rail needs to be in good hands

Why would KiwiRail pass over the Fletcher/Downer tender for rail electrification when the Government is encouraging the public to buy Kiwi-made? We all know this decision is made purely on cost and that you get what you pay for. In the case of 66 railway engines from China, nearly 100 per cent were faulty. And substandard steel for the Waterview tunnel as well as false certification could have proved fatal if it had gone undetected. Since Fletcher/Downer won on capability, how is it they were rejected? Reliable rail is our future but it needs to be in "conscionable" hands.

Mary Tallon, Auckland



Rethink the teaching of history

Perhaps we need to rethink the teaching of history. We need to reflect on the fact that people lived in very different circumstances than we do today. They had different challenges. They brought different values and understanding.

With all due respect to those who see historical acts from a different perspective, we cannot know exactly what lead the historical figures to perform the acts for which they are now being challenged.

What was considered acceptable behaviour in the past cannot be judged by today's standards? Thankfully we have moved on and learned from those mistakes. So instead of tearing down works of art, why not teach people about those times and why we no longer behave in such barbaric ways; using those very statues to explain the development of social behaviour in our country and lead the world into a new way of thinking and behaving towards our fellow men.

Jan Beaumont, Whangamatā



Foreign student crisis

Hats off to the Herald for Saturday's timely and comprehensive story "Empty Classes: Foreign Student Crisis". Both the benefits international students bring and the issues faced deserve further comment.

With no international tourism, export education is now the only export industry bringing in both foreign exchange and GST (over $600 million in 2018) and the greatest provider of jobs (46,600). Not only in education - much of the $5.1 billion foreign students inject boosts retail, hospitality and tourism. Struggling businesses in these sectors, unlike universities, cannot look to taxpayer funding increases for salvation. Offshore courses, however, collect no GST and create few local jobs.

Since a transtasman tourism bubble is being explored, it is notable that several East Asian nations now have Covid-19 transmission rates equal or superior to Australia. If students from these countries are to be quarantined, and technology is used cleverly, do we really need the four-star facilities the Education Minister advocates? With students lacking local connections, and at risk of instant visa cancellation, incentives to comply would far outweigh temptations to break the rules.

In conclusion, I believe international students are even more important to Aotearoa than the article suggests, and the obstacles faced are more surmountable.

Stephen Bayldon, Mt Roskill



Race issue

As a loyal Kiwi, I find the current racial attitude against Kiwis of European race to be offensive especially as our ancestors have predominantly introduced our country to a civilised culture and we have been the most law-abiding culture in our community. Cannot others of other cultures realise that they have not in NZ been subject to discrimination and that the reason that they have been convicted of crimes is that they have persisted with a culture of crime and violence not only towards strangers but also towards their own whanau and children. Many do not help their cause by seeking solace in drugs and seem to excuse their shortcomings on racial grounds. I can not believe that such a feeble excuse is acceptable to our society. I am one of the silent majority who is becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of support from those in power.

And they wonder how a radical like Trump got into power in US.

Most of us are not rich, we pay our taxes, and obey the law. We just want a fair go and despite the fact that we may have to accept that not all can be able to exist without benefits we don't wish to be subject of jealousy from those who despise us for what we have achieved through effort. Until recently I have never considered race in respect of my relationship with people with whom I associate. It's OK if you are non-Caucasian to be racist Why is that so?

May God help us before we decide that enough is enough!! Come on Government! Be fair to all!!

Phil Saunders, Northcote