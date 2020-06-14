Emergency services are responding to a serious incident where a car is on fire in Taranaki.

Police were alerted to the blaze on Brewer Rd shortly after 9pm. They could not say if anyone was trapped inside.

"At this stage the circumstances are unclear and we're still working to understand what has happened," a police spokeswoman said.

"I don't envisage having any further information we can share tonight."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) central shift manager Mike Wanoa said two of its crews were at the scene - one from Waverley and another from Patea.

"We also sent one support engine."

Wanoa said police was taking the lead on the call and he could not comment any further.