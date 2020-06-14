Two bouncers at a central Auckland bar tried to break up a fight at closing time before three people were stabbed.

But the bar owner denies reports the stabbing happened inside his bar, saying it occurred on the street outside a nearby bakery.

Police say four people were hurt in the early morning stabbing incident today on Wyndham St in downtown Auckland - one of a number of disorder incidents in the city overnight.

The violence broke out just after 4am. A police spokesperson said three people were reported to have been stabbed and a fourth person knocked unconscious.

Advertisement

All were taken to hospital but their conditions were not thought to be serious, the spokesperson said. Police were still making inquiries.

The bar owner told the Herald he could confirm the fight happened at the top of the street outside Hollywood bakery and involved two groups.

"The fight started after closing time. Two of my doormen went up to break up the fight when they saw what was happening.

"Looks like one person got knocked unconscious and another person realised after the fact that they were bleeding, possibly from being stabbed or cut by a bottle.

"No knife or broken bottle had been recovered from the scene at that time."

The incident was one of a number of disorder incidents in the central city overnight, including a man being hit by another man on Fort St, police said.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday charged with assaults with intent to injure, as a result of that incident.

The victim of the assault was in a serious condition in hospital.

Advertisement

"While police staff were kept busy overnight, we had anticipated there would be increased numbers of people in the central city this weekend," the police spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was seriously hurt and two were in a moderate condition after incidents early this morning.