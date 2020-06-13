A grey Sunday won't hamper the return of top-level live rugby to Auckland with a sell-out afternoon match between the Blues and the Hurricanes set to light up Eden Park.

It is forecast to be a cloudy day with possible showers in the morning, ahead of the 3.35pm family-friendly kick-off time for the game, part of the first round of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa.

It will be the first time crowds are allowed back to a stadium game in the city after Covid-19 put a stop to sport around the world including in New Zealand.

According to MetService it will be cloudy with isolated showers but don't fear as those will be clearing through the morning, with northeasterlies.

The high will be 15C, getting down to 10C overnight.

A cold snap overnight on Friday affected most of the country with some chilly starts including -4C at Wanaka Airport and -2 in Christchurch.

From tomorrow however the temperatures are not as extreme, with Auckland set to have a mix of cloudy and fine weather with highs of 17C until Thursday when rain develops.

A cold snap welcomed in a return to Saturday morning sport like this friendly match of schoolboy First XV rugby between Takapuna Grammar and Macleans College. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hamilton will only reach 13C today getting down to 4C overnight with Tuesday the pick of the week - mostly fine with high cloud and a high of 16C.

Tauranga is the spot for a day of sun today with a high of 14C and light winds. The overnight low is cooler at 7C but warms up to 11C on Wednesday night when rain arrives.

Wellington is also a picture perfect winter's day today with morning frosts in sheltered places, giving way to fine weather and a high of just 12C.

Here are snapshots of the weather around Aotearoa from today through to Tuesday. The firs temperature is the expected maximum for the day. The second temperature the expected minimum for the following morning. The Severe Weather outlook can be found at https://t.co/ePtVj8cXwp.^AB pic.twitter.com/OssNTksBui — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2020

In the South Island ChristChurch is much the same weather with a high of just 11C and a frosty overnight low of -1C.

Further south in Queenstown the mercury doesn't creep any higher than 4C during a week of overnight lows that bottom out at 0C, bringing the need for a few extra bedtime blankets and hot water bottles.

Today is the brightest day of the week for the adventure capital, with fine weather and light winds.