The sun is forecast to come out to play at this weekend's first big rugby match at Eden Park since the coronavirus pandemic brought the world of sport to a complete stop.

Fans in Auckland going to see the Blues and the Hurricanes fight it out on Sunday can also expect fine conditions.

Do not be fooled by the morning showers forecast that day, as the weather experts say they will clear to fine spells.

It will, however, get a bit chilly as the day goes on and a high of 15C and overnight low of 9C are on the cards.

Some easterly winds are also due in the City of Sails on Sunday.

Those heading to the first Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa match to see the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin tomorrow can expect a fine day, save for some morning frosts.

A temperature high of 10C and overnight low of 3C is on the cards, however, so those going to the game should wrap up warm for the 7.05pm kick-off.