A review into how rest homes hit by Covid-19 outbreaks responded has found personal protective equipment (PPE) wasn't available in some facilities and communications and support by health authorities was at times "confusing and not always clear or consistent".

The panel report also confirmed that infections were introduced to the facilities by staff or visitors, and "in some cases, recognition of an outbreak was relatively delayed which accelerated internal facility transmission".

Reviewers noted feedback from family of residents, including whanau of a resident who died during lockdown. "Our loved one died of loneliness," the family concluded.

Rest home staff described an atmosphere of fear, with some being threatened with eviction by landlords or housemates if they kept working for a facility.

Advertisement

"Some staff reported they were "treated like lepers in our society" and the facilities were also the subject of online attacks."

Most facilities lockdown and kept visitors away before this was officially required. One that waited until the official lockdown later had an outbreak, and told reviewers they were hesitant to "jump the gun" and go against advice given by their local DHB. "This was something that they regretted later."

Communications and resources provided to aged residential care (ARC) facilities "were at times confusing and not always clear or consistent," the review found.

"Some noted a lack of available PPE leading into the pandemic contributed to an inability to practice wearing PPE in some facilities. Relationships with the local DHB infection prevention and control staff were variable."

READ MORE:

•NZ 20 days with no new Covid-19 cases, rest home review released

• Rest home investigating after 'disgusting' photos shared online

• Rest home worker who shared 'disgusting' photos of dementia patients apologises

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Documents reveal breaches, frustration amidst deadly Rosewood rest home cluster

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Dangerous testing gaps not rest home's fault, says Aged Care Association

Six rest homes have had Covid-19 cases, and some successfully ended transmission quickly. Two others - Rosewood and CHT St Margaret's residential aged-care home in Auckland's Te Atatu - account for 16 of New Zealand's 22 Covid-linked deaths.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield noted the differing results when announcing the review today, saying it was meant to find out "what has worked well, and what could be improved".

The review found all facilities had compliant infection control policies, but none were prepared for the impact of a positive case "let alone an outbreak/cluster".

Advertisement

"Few ARC facilities or DHBs had ever coped with a large scale stand down of staff, as was the case for ARC facilities with clusters. Clear continuity planning for staff backfilling was limited to reduction in 20 per cent, 40 per cent or 50 per cent of staff, but did not require continuity planning for up to 100 per cent staff reduction of staff and was not stress tested.

"The extent of the impact COVID-19 had on ARC facilities far exceeded the expectation of all ARC providers, even with plans in place."

Staff working in aged care and their managers described an "atmosphere of fear", and an initial perception that the Ministry, DHBs and public health units were unsure of what to do, and made decisions without talking to the sector.

"All interviewed felt ARC staff should have been provided prioritised access to COVID-19 testing at a much earlier stage."

The review's recommendations include developing a national infection prevention and control (IPC) strategy for the aged care sector.

Another is to clarify "case recognition to identify infections early", and how surveillance testing might be used. The Herald has previously reported on how residents at St Margaret's rest home in West Auckland were only swabbed 11 days after a staffer tested positive - turning up undetected cases, two of whom later died.

The Aged Care Association has said those dangerous testing gaps were despite the efforts of rest homes and his association to have more residents swabbed. The Ministry of Health had "held on to their case definition and would not test".

The review's release came after documents obtained by the Herald revealed Canterbury DHB took over Rosewood Rest Home after concerns about its response to what became NZ's deadliest cluster, with 12 lives lost.

A lack of available staff meant the facility breached its contract obligations in multiple areas including cleaning, food and laundry services and emergency provision of supplies.

An apparent lack of contact from Rosewood's owner also exasperated health authorities, and the DHB wasn't able to confirm if there was an emergency health plan in place as required.