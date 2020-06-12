For English language teacher Maria Treadaway, work has dried up completely.

Like many others in our much-vaunted international education sector, Treadaway's work has never been secure.

"I'm a freelance worker, mostly at the language academy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next big issue

Related articles:

A major industry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Language schools

Universities

Schools

Private institutes

Polytechnics

A managed reopening?

A chance to rethink?