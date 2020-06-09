Police have been making inquiries to the whereabouts of missing Hamilton Freedom Davis for weeks.

The 13-year-old was first reported as missing to police on May 12 - but then seen by a family member the next day.

A police media spokesperson said police have undertaken a range of inquiries since he was reported missing before deciding to this morning ask the public for help after almost a month.

"We are now at the stage where a public appeal for information is the appropriate next investigative step."

Police made decision on when to publicly release information about missing people on a case-by-case basis depending on the particular circumstances, the spokesperson said.

Freedom lives in Hamilton, but has ties in Counties Manukau which is why the police is appealing for sightings in either of these areas.

He is 150cm and has short dark hair and was last seen wearing long black shorts, a grey jersey and a black puffer vest. He was carrying a black satchel.

Police urged anyone who may have seen Freedom or have information about where he might be, to contact them on 105, quoting file number 200512/0459.

