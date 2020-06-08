Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Hamilton teenager who has been missing for almost a month.

Freedom Davis was last in contact with his family in Hamilton on May 13.

Waikato police said he may be in the Waikato or Counties Manukau area.

He is 150cm and has short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing long black shorts, a grey jersey, a black puffer vest, with a black satchel.

Police urged anyone who may have seen Freedom or have information about where he might be, to contact them on 105, quoting file number 200512/0459.