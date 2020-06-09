A massive plume of smoke over the Port Hills has sent shockwaves through Christchurch this afternoon.

Hundreds of messages about the fire have flooded into Newstalk ZB's Christchurch newsroom - with smoke visible from across the city.

Fire and Emergency say the clouds of smoke are coming from a controlled burn.

FENZ said the burn off is on Charteris Bay Rd towards Diamond Harbour.

They said the bulk off the burn-off is now done and smoke should be diminishing.

A Diamond Harbour resident said the fire is on Loudon Farm - and they can see helicopters with monsoon buckets putting it out.

The fire can be seen across Christchurch. Photo / Chrissie Tait