A man charged with the murder of a woman in Te Anau in May has been remanded in custody.

Rodney Stewart Fallowfield, 52, appeared by audio visual link in the High Court at Invercargill this morning, facing a charge of murder.

An interim name suppression order was lifted today by Justice Cameron Mander.

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Te Anau has been named. Photo / Laura Smith

Police started a homicide investigation after the body of Shirley Alaina Reedy, 52, from Balclutha, was found at a Cleddau St, Te Anau, address on May 15.

The body was found at a motel, police confirmed.

Fallowfield and Reedy married in a small ceremony before lockdown.

Images of their wedding on Facebook show the pair during their marriage ceremony.

Marcelle Reedy, Shirley's sister, said she "had a beautiful soul ... she was lovely", Stuff reported.

Marcelle, who lives in the same town as her sister, said she was surprised when told the pair had married.

"I didn't believe it," she said.

Despite having mental health, and drug and alcohol issues "she tried, she was a trier", Marcelle said.

Rodney Fallowfield and Shirley Reedy on their wedding day. Photo / Supplied

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said after the incident the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to each other.

Fallowfield entered no plea, and was remanded in custody to reappear next month.