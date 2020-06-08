Diversions are in place following a head-on crash near the summit of the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said two cars were involved in the crash just south of the summit about 10.40am today.

Initial reports were of one person being partially trapped in one of the cars.

Gray said due to the location it would take a while to clear the scene and advised motorists to avoid the section of road for the next few hours as tow trucks were needed.

Advertisement

A diversion for northbound traffic was through SH12 and for those heading south Mangawhai via Waipu was advised.