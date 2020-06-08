As the clock struck midnight and New Zealand officially went into alert level 1, the country's chief scientist raised a toast.

Professor Juliet Gerrard is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's chief science advisor and a professor at the University of Auckland's biological and chemical sciences departments.

Professor Juliet Gerrard. Photo / Greg Bowker

She is among a team of scientific and medical experts considered instrumental in helping various government decisions in relation to the country's reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The 8 other countries that beat the virus

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Zero! Bring on level 1 - NZ now Covid-free

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern reveals when NZ will move to alert level 1

• In awe of NZ: How world media reacted to New Zealand eliminating Covid-19

Advertisement

With the announcement that New Zealand no longer had any active cases, Ardern announced the country would move into alert level 1 in the early hours of this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Professor Gerrard snapped herself raising a toast at that very moment - as the Auckland Sky Tower and city lights are seen shining in the background.

"A cheeky midnight single malt to mark the beginning of level 1," she wrote.

"Huge thanks to the very many scientists who stepped up and supported the response.

"Well done, Aoteaora. Mauri Ora."

A cheeky midnight single malt to mark the beginning of Level 1. Huge thanks to the very many scientists who stepped up and supported the response. Well done Aotearoa. Mauri ora 🌺🥃🌺 pic.twitter.com/hBJubjuJWF — NZ ChiefSciAdvisor (@ChiefSciAdvisor) June 8, 2020

Ardern yesterday made the announcement so many have been waiting for the past few weeks.

Asked at a press conference about her first reaction at the news New Zealand had zero active Covid-19 cases, a knowing smile suddenly appeared across her face.

"I did a little dance," she laughed.

Advertisement

The only person to witness that historic dance was daughter Neve, who celebrates her second birthday in just over a week.

"I showed Neve. She was caught a little by surprise, but she joined in - having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge, but enjoying it nonetheless," Ardern said.

The transition into alert level 1 means things are almost back to normal.

There are no longer any restrictions on the number of people who can gather at gatherings; including at weddings, funerals and other public and private get-togethers.

Those travelling on public transport are also not required to carry out social distancing measures while riding the bus or train.