A talented teenager who brought a smile to the face of everyone who knew him has died in tragic circumstances after tripping and hitting his head on tiles.

Louis Duval died on Saturday night in what is understood to have been a "freak accident".

Tributes to the 15-year-old Whangaparāoa College student, who had a passion for photography and mountain biking, have flooded social media.

A Givealittle page set up for the family describes him as "an inspiring and adventurous young man who brought a smile to everyone who knew him".

"His passion for life streamed through the moments he captured through his camera and the tracks he and his friends ventured on."

Louis' father, Stu Duval, broke the news of his son's death on his Facebook page.

"It is with incredible sadness and a broken heart that Lynette and I share with you the sudden passing of our dearest Louis last night (Saturday). He was greatly, immeasurably, loved and his 15 years with us were special beyond words. Go well my son, in God's hands now."

The talented teen loved photography and hoped to travel the world photographing wildlife.

He told Stuff his son died after he tripped, fell and hit his head on some tiles.

Despite paramedics' best efforts, the teenager died in the arms of his family.

"He will be missed by so many," shared a friend, while another described him as upbeat, funny and sarcastic.

Another described Duval as the "most amazing, kind, creative and wonderful young person you could imagine."

The young photographer was also active in school sports. His father said he had planned to travel the world, photographing wildlife.

His website, Ikan Images, showcased his portfolio and offered photography services.

The Givealittle page was set up to help cover the costs of his funeral. More than $15,000 has been raised in four hours.