Gorging at our expense

It's interesting to see Councillor Desley Simpson's claim (NZ Herald, June 8) that the excessive salaries of many local government officials are sacrosanct, while other cuts in our vital services are not.

Within the Auckland Council and its so-called CCOs, why are so many people paid salaries of over a quarter of a million, sometimes well north of that?

Who can possibly justify such remuneration any more? We've been hoodwinked for long enough, and it's time for the public to demand a complete review of this outrageous situation.

The council is asking us to tighten our belts, and prepare for cuts in services - but it just sounds like the same old story - austerity for most of us, while the privileged few continue to gorge on massive salaries at our expense.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Is there a crisis? Rates, debt and Auckland Council

• Auckland Council's net debt rises 6.5 per cent to $7.97 billion

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Up to 150,000 households could struggle to pay Auckland Council rates this year

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Council to slash $550m in spending at emergency budget meeting



Council staff overpaid

Paul Evans (NZ Herald, June 5) suggests that "a reduction in spending of our councils means a decrease in employment" as a result of staff lay offs.

This is not the full picture and runs counter to a major finding of our report titled "The NZ Council 2020 Payroll Report" at www.cprlifesaver.co.nz/payrollreport .

The study highlights the predominant influence in council payrolls, of their excessive pay rate and salary scales

In fact the evidence is that council payrolls, on average, are currently 38 per cent above their private-sector counterparts.

A reduction of council pay scales in Auckland Council's case could save ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars on their rates bill.

Larry N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.



Asset fire sale

Auckland, be very very afraid if you value council-owned public assets.

In the "supporting information" to the council's Emergency Budget is reference to "a new fast track for asset sales".

At point 29, Panuku outlines the "constraints to effective property rationalisation" being "the presence of local boards in the process, and community and political opposition". Panuku should never be permitted to sell off public assets unrestrained by local boards or community and public interest and council must prevent it.

The scale of public asset sales is proposed to increase from $24 million of annual projected sales to $224 million for next year alone.

The Emergency Budget containing such information cannot be regarded as public consultation on asset sales or "asset recycling".

"Have your say" at akhaveyoursay.nz/emergency-budget if public assets built over many generations are not to be squandered without public oversight.

June Kearney, West Harbour.



Tax on tickets

Does Air New Zealand really expect support, or sympathy, for their stand on non-refunding of cancelled travel tickets following the Covid-19 outbreak? Admittedly it has tens of millions of dollars outstanding in cancelled tickets and minimal cash flow.

However, as at December 31, 2019, the company had $1 billion in the bank. A good proportion of this would have come from the unused tickets.

Every ticket sold includes a sum for "taxes, surcharges, government and airport costs". This varies from a few dollars for Auckland to Wellington but builds up to hundreds of dollars for long-haul travel. For example, the Heathrow Airport departure charges range from 13 pounds to a staggering 528 pounds (NZ$1030 approximately) for a business class ticket. My recent Brisbane to Auckland unused ticket includes $136 in taxes and charges.

These charges and costs are included in the ticket price which Air New Zealand is sitting on. The flights have been cancelled by Air New Zealand, not by the passenger. The aircraft are not using the airports, they are not flying anywhere.

It is staggering to think that this company, 51 per cent owned by the New Zealand Government and recently bailed out to the tune of $900 million, thinks it can rightfully hang on to these taxes and charges, let alone the full ticket value.

J C Aubrey, Hamilton.



Sky-high fares

I accept only some seats are available at best prices advertised by airlines on specific flights. However, I can't help but think that Air New Zealand is doing nothing to help themselves in this presumed difficult time of trading.

Encouraged by return fares from Auckland to Queenstown offered on their website for $99 (one way), I started making inquiries with the objective of taking 40 golfers south for three nights and two rounds of golf. A preliminary budget based on advertised prices was soon blown apart. Air NZ wanted $348 per person (return) plus an extra $70 to carry golf clubs.

Also, accommodation options offered by two Queenstown establishments did little to encourage a group booking. Unless businesses make a profit they don't survive. But I would have thought offering an incentive to create new business would be logical.

My plan has now been sidelined and, as a result, more than $30,000 worth of business has been lost – and that doesn't include meals, drinks and incidental spending.

Dennis Trotter, Morrinsville.



Dysfunction

It's a bit rich Todd Muller saying (NZ Herald, June 5) that "recent disagreements between the Coalition partners amounts to an increasingly dysfunctional Government" given the recent ousting of Simon Bridges only months before the next election.

He then went on to state that "Labour was only in government because NZ first put them there".

I guess he believes he can identify dysfunctional when he sees it, but needs to work on irony a bit more.

Mike Passmore, Thames.



Sailing in

As a professional sport, sailing is amplified by our America's Cup participation and successes. It would be fair to say that New Zealand sailors and marine industry designers (including crews, chefs, boat builders, marine engineers, marine electricians, sailmakers, riggers, meteorologists and all manner of specialist manufacturing people here and abroad) have created and now enjoy worldwide acknowledgement as first and world-class participants.

Sailing is accessible to New Zealand youth through various industry and yacht club sponsorships. Team NZ role models clearly demonstrate the worldwide opportunities.

Not only do basic sailing skills and experience set up many youngsters for life, they open the door to a wide variety of career opportunities worldwide. Sailing makes very little impact on natural resources, yet contributes significantly to the general cause for the protection and preservation of our planet.

We need Team NZ to race against the challengers here in New Zealand waters. Competing crews urgently need entry to New Zealand to prepare. Special exemptions for these sailors and their support crews is consistent with exemptions already given to rugby and rugby league.

Rod Stichbury, St Heliers Bay.



Letter to Lecretia

The best thing in Friday's paper (NZ Herald, June 5) was Matt Vickers' letter to his late wife. Not because I agree with his view on assisted dying, although I strongly do, but because his words are so honest, personal and deeply moving.

I'm grateful to Matt for sharing what must have been a hard letter to write.

Kevin Collins, Hamilton.



Advertisement

Hong Kong protests

Unlike Tony Molloy of Morrinsville (NZ Herald, June 5), I applaud this country's stance on Hong Kong. Tell me where in the world a government would tolerate rioting, arson, looting and damage to public property to the extent that China has in Hong Kong? Certainly not in America, apparently, where the army and National Guard have been ordered to "dominate" the streets. Are we also going to sign a joint statement condemning the Republican party's crushing of democracy and freedom – not just of black people? Otherwise it would be hypocritical. And I don't want to cosy up to their people intensely bullied and brainwashed by their ambitious new emperor Donald Trump. Tony Molloy would do well to travel to China to get a reality check. The vast majority of Chinese people approve of Xi and his handling of Hong Kong. A show of moral strength? Tell that to the GOP.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.



Cruelty sentence

The North Dunedin man sentenced to 30 months in prison for the frenzied, fatal stabbing of a miniature horse, causes most of us longterm grief and also a shame that we must live on the same landmass with him.

The feeding and housing of this cruel man for apparently only one-third of his sentence also costs the taxpayer too, maybe $100,000-$150,000 plus court costs.

Maybe such offenders need to be forced to pay off that financial burden upon release from prison, so his punishment was not simply a case of reading books and waiting for lunch for 40 weeks?.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.



Short & sweet

On Peters

Will Taking the Lead , the inspiring children's story about Jacinda Ardern, have a sequel featuring Winston Peters called Pulling the Strings ? Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On Council

Enough poor service, poor performance and lack of accountability from those charged with the responsibilities, and handsomely rewarded, to deliver. We, the ratepayers, deserve better. Sussi Stephens, Orewa.

On grandparenting

As a grandparent to 10 grandchildren I can assure the Speaker Trevor Mallard I wear the term Grandpa with special pride. However, if he so wishes, I am more than happy to refer to him as Sunshine in all my future communications with him. Pat Taylor, Tauranga.

On KiwiRail

What doesn't KiwiRail understand about buying local in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic? How does it justify a decision to go offshore (China and South Africa) with its contract for work in South Auckland? Valèrie Brawn, Te Puke.

On Luminaries

I am pleased your correspondent Julienne S. Law (NZ Herald, June 5) enjoyed The Luminaries ; somebody had to. I was gifted it and so was obliged to read it, it was the worst two years of my life. R.M. McCall, Mt Wellington.

On Muller

Advertisement

I see Todd Muller has announced two new policies for the National Party. I hope he discussed them with Mike Hosking first. Lois McGough, Orewa.

On landfills

Apparently Sweden can burn rubbish and clean the released smoke so that it is less than the permitted level of pollution allowed - so much so, that they import rubbish to burn. If they can do that why can't we? J Longson, Kawerau.