Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are reportedly settling into their new life in New Zealand.

The father and daughter who were poisoned by Russian military intelligence agents moved to New Zealand after spending more than a year in a British MI6 safe hour, according to the Sunday Times of London.

A senior government source told the Sunday Times the two were given brand new identities and support to start their new life in New Zealand.

Skripal and his daughter were both found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury, UK, in March 2018.

The two had been poisoned with Novichok, a chemical nerve-agent from the Soviet era. Russian operatives were found to have smeared it on the door handle of their home.

Skripal once worked as a Russian spy but things turned south for him when his old colleagues found out he was acting as a double agent on behalf of the British in the 1990s and 2000s.

Skripal and his daughter spent some time in hospital in critical condition but survived the attack.

According to the Sunday Times of London, the two are still in touch with their old neighbours, Ross Cassidy and Mo, and sent them a letter last Christmas, with no return address.

"It's nice to know they are thinking of us," Cassidy said. "But I don't expect we'll ever see them again."