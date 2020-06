One person has died after a car and motorbike collided near Whakatāne last night.

Police confirmed the death at 10.20pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager earlier said a report of the crash was received about 6.20pm.

White Pine Bush Rd (State Highway 2) was closed between between Downard Rd and Station Rd East, and diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been examining the scene.