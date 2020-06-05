Police conducting a homicide investigation into the death of Clifford Umuhuri have located a vehicle of interest in the case.

Umuhuri, a member of the Mongrel Mob gang in the eastern Bay of Plenty, was found dead on a street near the Auckland City Hospital on Monday after a shooting incident in St Johns.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said police have now recovered a silver Nissan Skyline vehicle from an area in the Counties Manukau District.

"Our investigation is continuing to make progress, but we would still like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in the St Johns and Glen Innes areas between 5.30am and 6.30am on Monday 1 June.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Revealed: Auckland shooting victim was Clifford Umuhuri from the Mongrel Mob chapter in Taneatua

• Auckland single mum dies, leaving care of severely disabled daughter uncertain

A police tent covers the scene where the body was found dumped on a residential street in Grafton. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Anyone in the St Johns area that heard these shots or think they saw something – no matter how small – then they should contact us.

"This was early on a public holiday, but any motorists that may have seen this silver Nissan Skyline vehicle should also contact us.

"It is possible that the vehicle was being driven at speed at the time."

ON Monday, Umuhuri was in a Mazda, with three other men, which stopped to meet another vehicle on St Johns Rd.

An altercation took place and shots were fired, with the Mazda then driven towards the hospital to seek medical assistance for the victim - although he died on the way.

The body was removed from the back seat of the car on Parkfield Terrace and the driver called 111 for help.

A large investigation team has been built up in recent days to investigate Umuhuri's death.

Advertisement

"There are currently numerous lines of enquiry underway by the investigation team and we are continuing to analyse CCTV footage and piece together the circumstances of Mr Umuhuri's death," Schmid said.

"Anyone with information should come forward and contact the investigation team.

"I can reassure them that all information provided to Police will be treated in confidence."

A karakia was held on Wednesday at the Parkfield Terrace site in Grafton and was attended by Umuhuri's whānau along with members of the enquiry team.

His body has since been returned to his whānau.

Anyone with information about Clifford Umuhuri's death can call Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.