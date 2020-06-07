Having a comfortable bed to sleep on is something so many people can take for granted.

But when you have a neurological condition that means chronic muscle pain, every bit of comfort can make a huge difference in every day life.

That is the case for one Auckland family, whose 16-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy.

Sia, who asked that her surname not be used, is a single mum raising three children while caring for her elderly father.

Her daughter with cerebral palsy had been sleeping on an old mattress on the floor.

She was so uncomfortable that on some days, at school, she would burst into tears from the pain.

"I knew she needed a new bed, but they are so expensive for me. I knew I couldn't afford to get her one she needed."

Sia came across Variety - The Children's Charity - one day and noticed that they ran an annual winter appeal to help children with disabilities or those who came from low socio-economic backgrounds, by providing them with new beds.

She applied and was granted a new bed for her daughter - complete with bedding and a specialised frame to keep her girl safe.

"Having the bed is so important because her muscles aren't strong. It helps give her good sleep now.

"She feels different now - it helps her body, her muscles and also her mind. It's a big difference we see in her now.

"I'm a bit jealous of her new bed," Sia laughed.