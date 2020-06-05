EDITORIAL

It's not normal for Aucklanders to dread the coming summer but we have been given good reason to this year.

We now know, conclusively, that our water supply is not up to the job of provisioning the city. Even as winter rains slash the streets and drain to the sea, we are being told to limit our water use.

We experienced conditions that have been predicted due to climate change - 78 days with less than 1mm of rain from January 20 to April 6. One big dry has tapped us out.

With a growing population, we knew we'd need more water. But not this much so soon, apparently. Watercare's projections for population growth showed our average 400 million litres a day (MLD) use in 2017 would reach 460 MLD in 2028. The 2019 average of 440 MLD means we're almost there already.

Meanwhile, infrastructure has been painfully slow to upgrade and upsize to meet the demand.

In 2013, Watercare applied to the Waikato Regional Council for a consent under the Resource Management Act (RMA) for an additional 200 MLD. Regional council resource use director Chris McLay has said there isn't enough water in the Waikato River to satisfy all requests during the months when there's a low flow, usually October to April.

He said other applications lodged prior to Watercare's 2013 request needed to be decided first to determine the allocation status for the Watercare application.

There are mechanisms in the RMA to "fast-track" such applications. Inexplicably, there seems to be no mention of any request to fast-track the water provisions in Auckland.

Also, there are "streamlining" provisions under the RMA, which allow a consent applicant to request that their application be determined directly by the Environment Court. Once again, there is no reference to this having taken place.

In 2017, Watercare applied to take a further 25 MLD from the Waikato, bringing the daily allowable limit to 175 MLD. This application was granted. It did not go into the deferral queue, because it applied to water taken only "when the flow is above its annual median level" from May to September.

Trouble is, the application was granted three years ago but Watercare is still not taking the extra 25 MLD because its Waikato Water Treatment Plant at Tuakau doesn't have the capacity.

Expansion work did not begin until April this year and is not due for completion until August. Watercare CEO, Raveen Jaduram, remarkably, told the Herald there had been no reason to build it earlier.

This is a revelation for more than one reason. It means, even if the 2013 application for an extra 200 MLD were to be magically granted now, Watercare couldn't take it because the treatment plant isn't ready.

Watercare has moved to boost supply. A dam in Papakura and a bore in Pukekohe are being recommissioned and will add 11 MLD. But sustainable water provision appears to be pinned on the Waikato River. On this, Watercare hasn't moved with enough urgency, and a record drought caught it on the hop. It has been busy with a major project called the Central Interceptor, but that's for wastewater.

Some have asked why Watercare is targeting residents to conserve water when agriculture and commerce continues unabated. The fact is, households use 70 per cent of the water in Auckland. It will be us left to carry the can.