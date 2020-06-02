Photos have emerged showing a Make America Great Again hat being burned at Monday's Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland, after an Auckland teacher went public with the abuse he received for wearing the controversial Trump-inspired headwear to the event.

The teacher revealed in a video posted to Facebook that his hat has been taken from his head by protesters and later burned, which he said was "kinda funny".

Photos show the flaming MAGA hat being held aloft by a female protester wearing a black bandana, before being stomped on.

The MAGA hat was set alight. Photo / Brayden Jones

The pro-Trump hat was burned in front of protestors. Photo / Brayden Jones

The flaming hat was stomped on. Photo / Brayden Jones

The primary school teacher is facing criticism for wearing the hat and took to Facebook to defend himself, posting a video defending the decision.

Advertisement

"I hate racism," he said.

"I decry every form of racism, ethnic superiority, all of it. It's abominable to God and personally, I have no toleration for racism."

But his MAGA hat "was not a sign of racism", he claimed.

"I wasn't wearing it to incite racism. In fact, I was wearing it to represent a diverse range of ideas."

READ MORE:

• Auckland primary school teacher under fire for wearing MAGA hat to Black Lives Matter protest

• New National leader Todd Muller doubles-down on Make America Great Again cap

• Damien Venuto: Todd Muller's MAGA hat is not okay

• National leader Todd Muller backtracks on 'Make America Great Again' hat - won't display it in office

He was among thousands of people to line central Auckland streets during Monday's protest, organised in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, US.

His decision to wear the pro-Trump hat sparked angry scenes among the protesters, who accused the teacher of being a "racist" and of antagonising the crowd.

Manukau Christian School is now fielding complaints from parents concerned about his behaviour.

Advertisement

Principal Pete Slaney has reportedly said the incident is being handled internally and that the school does not condone racism.

Thousands turn out in Auckland to protest the killing of George Floyd despite covid-19 restrictions.

Bearing Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, the MAGA hat has been used by Far Right movements in the United States.

National leader Todd Muller recently came under fire for showcasing his MAGA cap in an office cabinet, defending it as political memorabilia after many said it represented racial oppression.

Muller later said the hat would stay in its box and won't be unpacked as he moved to his new office.

The teacher said he and a friend, who was also wearing a MAGA hat, were "very lucky not to get jumped" at the march.

"I was attacked, I had my hat stolen from me. I was grabbed by the collar, pushed around."

The man faced a hostile reception. Photo / Facebook

The video ends with clips of the man's interactions with other protesters, many of whom are furious to see the MAGA cap at a march of solidarity against racism.

Dozens of people tell him to "take the hat off".

"Its antagonising because that hat stands for racism and you know it," one protester tells him.

"You're antagonising people."

Another protester, who reportedly attends the same church as the teacher, urges the man to remove his MAGA cap.

"You're a Christian, take that down," he said.