An Auckland primary school teacher is facing criticism for wearing a Make America Great Again cap to the Black Lives Matter protest, before defending his actions in a Facebook video.

The male teacher was among thousands of people to line central Auckland streets during Monday's protest, organised in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, US.

His decision to wear the pro-Trump hat sparked angry scenes among the protesters, who accused the teacher of being a "racist" and of antagonising the crowd.

The teacher later posted a Facebook video in which he defended wearing the hat and showing footage of his interactions with protesters, many of them angry at the sight of the MAGA cap.

"I hate racism," he begins.

"I decry every form of racism, ethnic superiority, all of it. It's abominable to God and personally, I have no toleration for racism."

But his MAGA hat "was not a sign of racism", he said.



"I wasn't wearing it to incite racism. In fact, I was wearing it to represent a diverse range of ideas."

Thousands of protesters gathered in Auckland for the Black Lives Matter march. Photo / File

The video quickly racked up 2000 views, and almost 800 comments.

Manukau Christian School is now fielding complaints from parents concerned about his behaviour.

Principal Pete Slaney has reportedly said the incident is being handled internally and that the school does not condone racism.

George Floyd protests have crossed the borders and erupted worldwide. Video / Global News

Bearing Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, the MAGA hat has been used by Far Right movements in the United States.

National leader Todd Muller recently came under fire for showcasing his MAGA cap in an office cabinet, defending it as political memorabilia after many said it represented racial oppression.

Muller later said the hat would stay in its box and won't be unpacked as he moved to his new office.

The teacher said he and a friend, who was also wearing a MAGA hat, were "very lucky not to get jumped" at the march.

"I was attacked, I had my hat stolen from me. I was grabbed by the collar, pushed around."

His cap was later stolen and burned, he said.

Thousands of protesters marched on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The video ends with clips of the man's interactions with other protesters, many of whom are furious to see the MAGA cap and a march of solidarity against racism.

Dozens of people tell him to "take the hat off."

"Its antagonising because that hat stands for racism and you know it," one protester tells him.

"You're antagonising people."

Another protester, who reportedly attends the same church as the teacher, urges the man to remove his MAGA cap.

"You're a Christian, take that down," he said.

It comes as the United States enters its seventh night of widespread outrage, with thousands of people protesting George Floyd's death and scenes of "anarchy" in New York City.

US President Donald Trump walked around Lafayette Square and posed in front of a boarded-up church near the White House after making a brief statement.

Trump made the appearance after protesters were cleared from the area with tear gas and horses, moments before he spoke, vowing to restore "law and order".

He has vowed to use the US military to halt protests over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.