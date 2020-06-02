Organisers of a Black Lives Matter march in Auckland have slammed the Prime Minister for seemingly not speaking out about the death of US man George Floyd.

An estimated 4000 people turned out to the protest in downtown Auckland on Monday; marching from Aotea Square to the American Embassy in a show of solidarity after the death of Floyd - who died after being pinned underneath a police officer.

The organisers, dubbed Black Lives Matter Solidarity Auckland, thanked the legions of people who turned out to show their support that day.

However, spokeswoman Shalene Williams had other words for the Prime Minister.

Thousands turned out to the Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Auckland on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Give nothing to racism: A woman holds a sign telling how she feels. Photo / Dean Purcell

He has also used the event as an example of more and more people flouting current rules and has therefore stressed the need for New Zealand to move to alert level 1 immediately.

But Williams said the organisers followed rules and did everything else right to keep those attending safe.

"We worked with Auckland Police to reinforce the social distancing message every 5 to 10 minutes.

"We handed out masks, had hand sanitiser available and followed contact tracing protocol."