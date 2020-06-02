Organisers of a Black Lives Matter march in Auckland have defended their social distancing measures after copping criticism for breaching level 2 rules.

Prime Minister Jacinda says he is "horrified" at the death of US man George Floyd - who died after being pinned underneath a police officer for nine minutes - and the resulting riots in recent days.

An estimated 4000 people turned out to the protest in downtown Auckland on Monday; marching from Aotea Square to the American Embassy in a show of solidarity after Floyd's death.

The organisers, dubbed Black Lives Matter Solidarity Auckland, thanked the legions of people who turned out to show their support that day.

However, spokeswoman Shalene Williams had other words for the Prime Minister.

He has also used the event as an example of more and more people flouting current rules and has stressed the need for New Zealand to move to alert level 1 immediately.

But Williams said the organisers followed rules and did everything else right to keep those attending safe.

"We worked with Auckland Police to reinforce the social distancing message every 5 to 10 minutes.

"We handed out masks, had hand sanitiser available and followed contact tracing protocol."

National party leader Todd Muller said the dissenting messages between the Prime Minister and her deputy around the move to level 1 were confusing but would not himself say when New Zealand should move down levels.

"Ultimately, that is the advice that has to be discerned by the Cabinet," he said.

Act party leader David Seymour also wanted New Zealand to be at level 1.

"Why should people up and down the country follow the law, at great cost to themselves, when you've got a couple of thousand people there who obviously don't give a crap?"

Seymour said Ardern should have used her "vaunted communication skills" to send a message the protests were unacceptable.